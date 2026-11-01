The Syrian Arab Republic’s Defense Minister Maj. Gen. Murhaf Abu Qasra discussed regional and international developments with Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Sunday in Doha.

The meeting focused on strengthening ties and supporting regional security and stability. Several Syrian military officers attended the meeting, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency.

Abu Qasra and the Syrian delegation visited the Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani University for Military and Technical Sciences to discuss ways to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise.

The delegation also visited the headquarters of the Joint Special Forces Command of the Qatari Armed Forces.