China’s Middle East envoy, Zhai Jun, will visit Iran, Oman, and Saudi Arabia

China will also send special representatives to several African nations in November

BEIJING: China will send Zhai Jun, a special envoy to the Middle East, to Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia in early and mid-November, Chinese ‌foreign ministry ‌spokesperson Mao Ning ‌said on Monday. Separately, China’s special representative on African affairs Liu Xianfa will visit Ethiopia, Djibouti and Egypt in early to mid-November, Mao ‌said ‌at a daily ‌press conference. Hu Changchun, ‌the foreign ministry’s special envoy for the Horn of Africa, will ‌visit Eritrea in early November, Mao said, adding to a series of trips by Chinese diplomats to promote peace and dialogue while easing tensions in the regions.