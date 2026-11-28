THE HAGUE: A Syrian delegation attending a meeting of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague outlined efforts to address the chemical weapons legacy left by the country's deposed regime and sought greater international cooperation on mine clearance and post-conflict recovery, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Thursday.

The delegation, headed by Emergency and Disaster Management Minister Raed Al-Saleh, held a series of meetings on the sidelines of the 31st Session of the Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention.

According to SANA, the delegation discussed measures to address the legacy of Syria's chemical weapons program, support survivors, preserve evidence and national memory, and advance efforts aimed at justice and reparations for victims.

The Syrian team, which included Syria's Permanent Representative to the OPCW Mohammad Katoub, met representatives from Denmark, Norway, Finland and Sweden to discuss international cooperation on those issues.

The delegation also held talks with a German delegation led by Darius Rahimi-Laridjani, Germany's Federal Government Commissioner for Arms Control, Non-Proliferation and Disarmament. Discussions focused on support and training for specialized Syrian teams working under the "Breath of Freedom" task force.

In separate meetings with Dutch Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Asylum and Migration Bart van den Brink and Dutch Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Sjoerd Sjoerdsma, Al-Saleh discussed support for the government's "Syria Without Camps" initiative, which aims to create conditions for displaced Syrians to return safely to their home areas.

The talks also covered efforts to clear landmines and explosive remnants of war, rehabilitate infrastructure and agricultural land, and support reconstruction and recovery.

SANA reported that the delegation later met the Netherlands' Permanent Representative to the OPCW and the International Criminal Court, Govert Jan Bijl de Vroe, and Deputy Permanent Representative Mark Groen.

Syrian officials expressed appreciation for Dutch support in helping Damascus restore its rights and privileges within the OPCW, eliminate remnants of the former regime's chemical weapons program and expand mine-clearance operations, according to the report.

The delegation called for a joint roadmap and timetable to complete inspection and destruction activities, with the goal of ending exceptional measures imposed on Syria and allowing it to fully resume its role within the Chemical Weapons Convention framework.

Al-Saleh also met Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Olexandr Mischenko to discuss cooperation on demining, training specialized personnel and exchanging technical expertise to support recovery efforts.

Earlier this week, Al-Saleh told delegates at the OPCW conference that Syria had taken "important practical steps" toward addressing the legacy of the chemical weapons programme inherited from the former regime.

He said the verified destruction of the first chemical missile from inherited stockpiles, under OPCW supervision, marked a significant milestone in the process.