Lebanon's army seized 264 kg of explosives it says were smuggled from Syria and arrested 3 suspects

Separately, Syrian authorities seized weapons intended for smuggling into Lebanon and arrested 1 person

LONDON: Lebanon’s army said on Sunday it had seized about 264 kilograms of explosives smuggled from Syria and arrested three people suspected of involvement. The army said in a statement on X that the seizure followed surveillance and monitoring operations along Lebanon’s northern and eastern borders. It did not identify the suspects or say who owned the explosives or where they were headed. A Lebanese source told Al-Arabiya that investigators were working to determine the shipment’s owner and destination. The source said those arrested were from the Lebanese border town of Arsal. The seizure follows another smuggling attempt the Lebanese army said it thwarted on Oct. 2. After tracking smugglers’ movements along the border, troops seized about 245 kilograms of TNT, four explosive devices, eight detonators and electrical wires intended for use in detonations. Separately, Syrian internal security forces said on Sunday they seized assorted weapons in the Damascus countryside intended for smuggling into Lebanon and arrested one person in coordination with the General Intelligence Service. The forces said in an X post that the operation was part of efforts to curb arms trafficking and prevent Syrian territory from being used as a transit route for weapons shipments abroad.