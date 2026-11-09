Syria and Jordan convened the Syrian-Jordanian Higher Coordination Council in Damascus to discuss enhancing bilateral relations

Attendees included high-ranking officials such as Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra and General Intelligence Service chief Abdul Qader Tahan

DAMASCUS: Syria and Jordan held an expanded meeting of the Syrian-Jordanian Higher Coordination Council in Damascus on Monday, bringing together senior officials and ministerial delegations from both countries to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation across various sectors. The meeting, held as part of the council’s third session, was co-chaired by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani and Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, with ministerial and technical delegations from both sides taking part. The meeting was attended by Syrian Defense Minister Maj. Gen. Murhaf Abu Qasra, General Intelligence Service chief Maj. Gen. Abdul Qader Tahan and Chief of the General Staff Maj. Gen. Ali Al-Naasan. Discussions focused on reviewing areas of mutual interest across various sectors. The meeting followed preparatory talks held on Sunday between Syrian and Jordanian technical delegations in Damascus to review cooperation files ahead of the council’s third session. On Oct. 22, Al-Shaibani and Safadi met in the Jordanian city of Aqaba to discuss preparations for the third session and review progress in implementing agreements reached during the council’s second session, held in Amman last April. The Higher Coordination Council serves as a framework for advancing cooperation between Syria and Jordan across government institutions.