Syria’s foreign minister confirmed there are no Syrian troops in Yemen and no plans for deployment

Asaad Al-Shaibani made the statement during a press conference in Damascus with Jordanian Minister Ayman Safadi

DUBAI: The Syrian Arab Republic’s foreign minister on Monday insisted that his country has no troops deployed in Yemen and was not planning on sending any, after Yemeni sources told AFP that Syrian soldiers were in Yemen. “There is no deployment of troops to Yemen nor is there a plan for such deployment in the near future,” Asaad Al-Shaibani said during a press conference. Al-Shaibani was speaking alongside his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in Damascus, where the two ministers held the third session of the Syrian-Jordanian Higher Coordination Council, Syria’s state news agency SANA reported. The talks were also attended by Syrian Defense Minister Maj. Gen. Murhaf Abu Qasra, the chiefs of staff and intelligence chiefs of both countries, and a number of military and security officials. Al-Shaibani described the strategic partnership with Jordan as “stronger than any obstacle.” He said Damascus and Amman had close, high-level security coordination to control the border and pursue smuggling networks, adding that Jordan’s security was an extension of Syria’s security. Al-Shaibani said the two countries shared the same view in condemning Israeli attacks on Syrian territory, and that Jordan had affirmed its support for Syria’s unity and sovereignty. He added that Syria was also seeking to develop cross-border trade with its southern neighbor. Safadi said relations between Jordan and Syria were now “at their best.” He said Jordan would continue to develop ties with Syria in various fields and reaffirmed the Kingdom’s support for Syria’s reconstruction. The Higher Coordination Council was set up in May 2025 to coordinate policy and strengthen cooperation across sectors. It meets every six months, and specialized committees follow up on what is agreed. Its previous session, held in Amman in April, saw the signing of around 10 agreements and memoranda of understanding.