Attacks resulted in deaths of three persons, including Saudia pilot Captain Hamoud Ali AlKalthami

Jordanian foreign affairs ministry said the attacks are a flagrant violation of Saudi sovereignty

DUBAI: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in a social media post, reiterated the bloc’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf region and emphasized that attacks on civilian infrastructure were unacceptable. “Houthis have once again struck Riyadh’s airport, taking three innocent lives. My thoughts are with the families of the victims,” she said. “We stand in full solidarity with the people of Saudi Arabia and all our Gulf partners.” “Attacks on civilian infrastructure are unacceptable, Iran’s proxies must stop their reckless and violent acts,” von der Leyen posted on X. Kuwait issues strong condemnation Kuwait also strongly denounced what is described were “blatant attacks” launched by the Houthi militia, which resulted in deaths and injuries as well as material damage. “The Ministry emphasizes the State of Kuwait’s categorical rejection of these cowardly attacks and their repetition, due to the direct threat they pose to the security of the region, the safety of civilians and civilian facilities, and air navigation, affirming the necessity of an immediate cessation of such hostile acts,” a statement read. Kuwait reiterated its absolute solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for “all measures it takes to preserve its sovereignty, security, and the protection of its citizens and residents on its territory.” Jordan says attacks flagrant violation of Saudi sovereignty Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a condemnation following the two attacks launched by the Houthi militia on Thursday, which targeted King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority confirmed the attacks resulted in the death of three individuals including a Saudia pilot, Captain Hamoud Ali AlKalthami. A Saudi aircraft, which had no passengers on board, was also damaged. The ministry said the attacks are a flagrant violation of Saudi sovereignty, a threat to its security and stability, and a blatant breach of international law and the United Nations Charter. The spokesperson for the Ministry, Ambassador Fuad Al-Majali, renewed Jordan’s condemnation of the attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its civilian and economic facilities, and Jordan’s absolute solidarity with Saudi Arabia. Al-Majali expressed his sincerest condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Saudi Arabia and the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.