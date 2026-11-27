Israeli military attempted to assassinate Izzeldeen Al-Hayya, the son of Hamas chief Khalil Al-Hayya.

Izzeldeen and his family survived the airstrike.

GAZA: The son of ‌Hamas chief Khalil Al-Hayya survived an assassination attempt by the Israeli military on Friday, senior Hamas official Basem Naim said. He told Reuters that Izzeldeen Al-Hayya and his family had survived a dawn airstrike and Hamas sources said several people, including Hayya’s daughter-in-law, had been wounded but there had been no deaths. The ‌Israeli military ‌had no immediate comment. Naim ‌described Izzeldeen Al-Hayya, born in 1997, as the Hamas chief’s last surviving son, with four others having been killed by Israeli forces. The family of one of the late sons survived Friday’s strike, Naim said. Hamas said in a statement ‌that the Israeli ‌military had targeted a residential apartment, and ‌linked the attack to threats Israeli Defense ‌Minister Israel Katz has made against Hayya. Hamas accused Israel of seeking to undermine a 2025 Gaza ceasefire agreement and said Israel ‌bore full responsibility for the consequences of its continued attacks. Izzeldeen is the twin brother of Hamam Khalil Al-Hayya, who was killed in a 2025 Israeli airstrike targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar, Naim said. Named Hamas’ overall leader in July, Hayya narrowly escaped assassination himself in the Qatar strike. Hayya warned of possible retaliation on Thursday after Israeli attacks killed at least 10 people in Gaza