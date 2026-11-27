Kuwait’s foreign ministry hands Iran "note of protest" day after two Italian workers were killed in a drone attack

Iran has denied any involvement in the strike

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait’s foreign ministry on Friday said it summoned Iran’s ambassador over “continued Iranian attacks” after a drone attack a day earlier killed two Italians in the first fatal strike in the Gulf state for months. The ministry “summoned His Excellency Ambassador Mohammad Totonji, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the State of Kuwait, and handed him a note of protest over the continued Iranian attacks on the State of Kuwait, most recently the drone attack that yesterday, Thursday, targeted a vital site in the country, killing two Italian nationals,” it wrote on X. Iran has in the last week ratcheted up attacks on Kuwait and Gulf neighbor Bahrain while it continues to contest control of the Strait of Hormuz with the United States. But its top diplomat and military both denied any involvement in the attack that killed two employees of German defense contractor Rheinmetall who were working on an air defense system. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held phone calls with both his Kuwaiti counterpart Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani to deny Tehran’s involvement, according to Iran’s state TV and foreign ministry. In his call with Tajani, “Araghchi stated that Iran had no role or involvement whatsoever in the occurrence of this event,” the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement. Araghchi added that Tehran was prepared to cooperate with Kuwait and Italy to “determine the origin of the incident,” the ministry said.