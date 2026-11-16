CAIRO: A field commander with Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces announced his defection to the army on Sunday, accusing the RSF of lacking a clear mission and unified leadership, Sudan Tribune reported. Ahmed Hasab Al-Rasoul announced his decision in a video statement, saying he was leaving the RSF and “returning to the national fold.” He accused foreign states of financing and directing the conflict and bringing in mercenaries from neighboring countries. He also described RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo and his brother, Abdel Rahim, as instruments of a foreign plot against Sudan. Hasab Al-Rasoul said his decision was driven by what he described as a lack of unified leadership within the RSF, as well as widespread favoritism, tribalism and racism in its ranks.