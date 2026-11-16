The meeting in Damascus included several Syrian and Jordanian officers, focusing on enhancing security cooperation

Both countries face regional threats from criminal drug gangs and the security risks posed by the Daesh group

LONDON: Chief of General Staff in the Syrian Arab Republic Maj. Gen. Ali al-Naasan met with Brig. Gen. Nael Mohammad Abdullah, Jordanian commander of the Strategic Planning Team, to discuss border control and efforts to combat smuggling. Several Syrian and Jordanian officers attended the meeting in Damascus on Sunday to discuss common interests and strengthen security cooperation between the two countries, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency. In April, the Syrian Ministry of Interior intercepted a major attempt to smuggle 943 kilograms of captagon through the Jaber border crossing into Jordan. Both countries are confronted with various regional threats, including criminal drug gangs and the security threat posed by the Daesh group.