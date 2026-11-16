Leaked documents reveal extent of Israeli effort to monitor Palestinian life

IDF ramped up data collection amid the war on Gaza

LONDON: Israel’s military uploaded 3.5 million photos to Amazon’s cloud platform to use its facial recognition technology to surveil Palestinians, The Guardian reported. The enormous archive of images was transferred to the Amazon cloud during the early months of Israel’s war on Gaza, leaked documents showed. The photos were uploaded by an Israeli military department that hosts a broad collection of images of the Palestinian population, in both Gaza and the occupied West Bank. Amazon was informed of the decision to upload the archive in early 2024 so that the Israeli department could use Rekognition, Amazon’s AI-driven image analysis platform. The Guardian’s report on the leaked documents is part of an investigation into the Israel Defense Force’s reliance on Amazon technology to monitor Palestinian life. Data centers belonging to the US tech giant are now hosting huge volumes of Israeli military data, including sensitive documents and intelligence material, after it was transferred in recent years. The image archive was moved to an Amazon data center near Tel Aviv by Rolling Stone, a department that is part of a military software unit. It takes its name from a system widely used by the Israeli military that holds information on Palestinians. As part of the campaign to collect data after October 2023, the Israeli military routinely stopped Palestinian civilians and collected images of them, after they had been forcibly displaced as a result of bombing. It is unknown whether the 3.5 million images uploaded to Rekognition were captured at these checkpoints. But a military source familiar with facial recognition protocol at the sites said Amazon’s cloud technology was chosen due to the “very large scale” of images collected at checkpoints. Face scanning is routinely carried out on Palestinians, particularly at checkpoints in the occupied West Bank. Israel used Rekognition to identify hostages captured by militants in the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. The leaked documents highlight the deepening of ties between the Israeli military and Amazon, even as the former is accused of carrying out genocide in Gaza. A spokesperson for Amazon Web Services said the company had no “visibility” into workloads held by its cloud customers. “We respect the privacy of our customers, and we do not discuss our relationship without their consent,” they added. Israel’s relationship with the US multinational has its origins in a wide-ranging 2021 contract known as Project Nimbus. The multi-billion-dollar deal provides for the distribution of cloud services to a broad range of government and military clients by AWS and Google. However, the deal’s contract features unusual terms that prevent US companies from restricting or suspending Israeli government or military use of their cloud services, even in cases of a terms of service breach. AWS opened new data centers in Israel in early 2023 as a result of Project Nimbus. It allowed the Israeli government and military clients to transfer data from their own servers, the leaked documents show. One military source, speaking on condition of anonymity, highlighted the extra security given to the military portion of the data. “The plan (at Rolling Stone) was to migrate pictures, videos, all the confidential intelligence information — everything.” An IDF spokesperson said it “does not intend to comment on engagements or services related to operational needs.” The Rolling Stone system is constantly updated and contains data covering Palestinians’ basic personal and family details, property holdings, and information on checkpoint crossings, work permits and criminal records. In 2016, an Israeli soldier told Breaking the Silence, a non-governmental organization, that Rolling Stone was “a computerized system where all the information relevant to the control of the Palestinian civilian population is centralized.”