Libya’s eastern administration did not identify those behind Sunday’s attack but said Libya was “not a party to the Russian-Ukrainian war”

TRIPOLI: Authorities in divided Libya’s east said a Russian ship docked at the Benghazi port was hit on Sunday in a suspected drone attack, causing a blast but no casualties. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the strike, but it comes as Ukrainian forces have stepped up their long-range barrages against Russia far beyond the front lines. On Saturday, a drone hit a Russian cargo ship in the eastern Baltic Sea, close to the waters of Finland, whose border guard said the strike was Ukrainian. Libya’s eastern administration did not identify those behind Sunday’s attack but said Libya was “not a party to the Russian-Ukrainian war.” The conflict, that began with Moscow’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, has killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions. Earlier reports said a fire broke out inside an ammunition depot at a naval base, but the authorities in Libya’s east said “the explosion occurred on board a Russian ship docked in the port.” “It is suspected that the ship was attacked by drones,” an official statement said. “The ship was en route back to Russia and its stop was for refueling and resupply.” Libya’s eastern authorities said they would launch a joint investigation with Russia. The rival UN-recognized government in Tripoli said in a statement it was alarmed by “risks posed by involving civilian ports and facilities in activities linked to external conflicts.” ‘Shadow fleet’ In March, a Russian liquefied natural gas carrier sank off the Libyan coast following an attack, which Russian President Vladimir Putin pinned on Ukraine. The ship had been among Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” of tankers that carry its oil and gas around the world, skirting Western restrictions. Ukraine has at times admitted to attacking Moscow’s shadow fleet, including in the Mediterranean Sea last December. The Tripoli government said it “rejects the transformation of Libya into an arena for international conflicts” and the use of Libyan territory “for any military or logistical activities that could jeopardize the security of Libyans or the sovereignty of the state.” Libya has been beset by violence and instability since the overthrow of longtime ruler Muammar Qaddafi in 2011. It remains divided between the government in Tripoli led by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah and a rival administration in the east backed by military commander Khalifa Haftar. Earlier on Sunday, Al-Masar TV channel cited local civil defense forces as saying response teams were deployed at a military facility to contain a blaze after the reported blast. Libya Alhadath TV said the civil defense urged locals to avoid the area, later reporting that the fire had been put out.