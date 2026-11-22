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Lebanon army arrests 3 people with 264 kg of explosives
Lebanon army arrests 3 people with 264 kg of explosives
File photo shows soldiers wait at the entrance of Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh village, southern Lebanon, as Lebanese troops deploy in the area in July, 2026. (File: Reuters)
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Lebanese army arrests three individuals.
264 kilograms of explosives seized.
Updated 8 min 18 sec ago
AFP
November 22, 2026
17:26
Lebanon army says arrests 3 people with 264 kg of explosives
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