DUBAI: Kuwait summoned Iran’s ambassador on Wednesday and handed him a formal note of protest over a statement issued by the Iranian embassy that it said interfered in its internal affairs and undermined the independence of its judiciary.

Deputy Foreign Minister Hamad Al-Mashaan summoned Ambassador Mohammad Toutounchi over the embassy’s statement issued on October 28, the Foreign Ministry said.

Kuwait rejected what it described as interference in rulings issued by its national courts, urging Iran to respect international law and the UN Charter.

It also called on Tehran to uphold the principle of non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs and comply with the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.