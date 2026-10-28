Aden’s airport in Yemen was targeted in a Houthi missile attack.

Police sources confirmed the attack but provided limited details.

DUBAI: A Houthi missile struck the grounds of Aden airport on Wednesday before the group called for the facility to be evacuated, a police source told Agence France-Presse. “A Houthi missile fell within the airport grounds,” the source said. Yemen’s Transport Ministry condemned what it described as the sixth Houthi attack on Aden airport in a matter of days, warning that the continued strikes posed a serious threat to civil aviation safety. The ministry described the attacks as a dangerous escalation and held the Houthis responsible for their consequences.