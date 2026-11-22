Israeli forces established a temporary checkpoint south of Al-Rafid in Quneitra’s countryside before withdrawing shortly after

Troops reportedly searched olive farmers and checked their identification as they entered Maariya Valley for the olive harvest

LONDON: Israeli forces on Sunday set up a temporary checkpoint south of Al-Rafid in the Syrian Arab Republic’s Quneitra countryside before withdrawing, Hawar News Agency reported, citing local sources. Separately, Israeli troops searched olive farmers and checked their identification as they entered a valley near Maariya, a village in the Yarmouk Basin in western Daraa province, the agency, also known as ANHA, reported. Residents began heading to Maariya Valley several days ago for the olive harvest. To enter, farmers must first obtain permits and cards issued by the UN Disengagement Observer Force, which monitors the ceasefire between Israel and Syria. Israeli troops checked the farmers’ identification against those documents before allowing them through, the agency said. The checkpoint near Al-Rafid followed several reported incursions into Quneitra on Saturday. Israeli forces entered Ruwayhina and established a temporary checkpoint, according to a Shafaq News correspondent. The agency also reported incursions near Bariqa and Bir Ajam, as well as a checkpoint on the road between Ain Al-Bayda and Jabata Al-Khashab. Earlier in the week, Israeli troops raided homes in Maariya on Monday evening, Nov. 16, according to Syrian state news agency SANA. SANA subsequently reported shelling of farmland near Koya and Abidin and helicopter fire that set a house in Koya ablaze. The reported operations are part of repeated Israeli incursions into southern Syria since the fall of longtime President Bashar Assad in December 2024. They have included temporary checkpoints, house searches, detentions and restrictions on access to farmland. A UN commission said in September that Israeli operations had become “increasingly sustained and entrenched.”