The buildings were constructed with permits from the Hebron Municipality and are located in Area A, where the Palestinian Authority has control

The demolition orders will affect families living in a total of 65 apartments and one villa in the Bir Al-Mahjar neighborhood

LONDON: Israeli authorities issued demolition orders for two residential buildings and a villa in the Palestinian city of Hebron, south of the occupied West Bank. Hebron Mayor Yousef Al-Jabari said on Monday that the residences were built with permits from the Hebron Municipality, as they are located in Area A, where the Palestinian Authority controls security and administrative matters, according to the Palestine News Agency. The demolition orders will affect dozens of families living in 25 apartments in one building and 40 apartments in another, along with a villa, in the Bir Al-Mahjar neighborhood, northwest of the city. Al-Jabari said that the Israeli authorities claim the structures are too close to the settler Route 35, describing the demolition notices as a policy of collective punishment targeting Hebron. Some notices set a deadline of only one week. He added that the Hebron Municipality is taking legal action to stop the orders and called on humanitarian organizations to intervene and halt violence by troops and Jewish settlers. Israeli forces have been increasingly active in Hebron since an attack on Oct. 23 in which two soldiers were shot and killed. More than 4,000 people were displaced from their homes during the 11-day military siege that followed, before troops declared their withdrawal earlier this month. Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem in June 1967 and has since maintained a military-run regime over security and civilian matters related to Palestinian lives.