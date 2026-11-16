Lebanese media say the airstrike occurred in the Al-Shaara area, in the Anti-Lebanon mountain range, near the Syrian border

Israeli troops reportedly detained 2 Lebanese brothers near Shebaa during a raid, causing damage to their home

LONDON: Israeli jets early on Monday struck a mountainous area in eastern Lebanon near the Syrian border, targeting what the Israeli military said was a weapons shipment bound for Hezbollah. Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said the dawn strike hit the Al-Shaara area in the Anti-Lebanon mountain range, near the Syrian border. It reported no casualties or damage. The Israeli military said its air force struck the shipment in the Janta area of the Bekaa Valley after the weapons had crossed from Syria into Lebanon, intended for Hezbollah. Local Lebanese media and Israeli media reported that it was the first Israeli strike in that area in several months. Separately, Israeli troops detained two Lebanese brothers overnight on the outskirts of the southern town of Shebaa, the National News Agency reported. It said troops raided and searched their home, damaging belongings before taking the men away. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the report. The operations came as efforts to implement a US-brokered security arrangement between Israel and Lebanon remain stalled. The framework calls for Israeli troops to withdraw gradually from areas it occupies in southern Lebanon as Lebanese authorities disarm Hezbollah and deploy across the south. Implementation has begun in some designated “pilot zones,” but progress has slowed in recent months. Lebanon’s leadership has pledged to dismantle Hezbollah’s military infrastructure in the south, but Israel accuses Beirut of failing to honor that commitment. The Iran-backed group has refused to surrender its weapons despite a government disarmament plan. Hezbollah emerged badly weakened from two wars with Israel since 2023, though its lawmakers say it is rebuilding its military capabilities as fighting has eased since a fragile ceasefire was announced in June. In March, Israel invaded Lebanon after Hezbollah fired rockets into northern Israel in response to the US-Israeli war against Iran, which began on Feb. 28. Subsequent talks between Israel and the Lebanese government produced the withdrawal and disarmament framework.