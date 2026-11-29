Gadi Eisenkot is tasked with forming a government but faces challenges due to opposition from Arab-Israeli parties and the need to compromise with ultra-Orthodox groups

Eisenkot is under pressure to announce a new government by December 6, avoiding extensions

TEL AVIV: Israeli caretaker prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Gadi Eisenkot will meet on Sunday morning for talks aimed at breaking the deadlock left by last month’s elections, after the incumbent proposed a unity government with a rotating premiership. The country held inconclusive polls in late October that left neither of its two main political blocs with a majority, but Eisenkot was the one tasked with forming a government by Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Since then, Eisenkot has been trying to cobble together a coalition to oust Netanyahu, but he is hemmed in by opposition to relying on Arab-Israeli parties and the compromises required to bring ultra-Orthodox parties on board. “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar Party Chairman Gadi Eisenkot spoke and agreed to meet tomorrow at 10 am (0800 GMT),” Netanyahu’s Likud party said in a statement late Saturday. Proposing a unity government with Eisenkot’s bloc in a social media post, Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving premier, said “my responsibility as a leader requires me to set everything aside... and agree that Gadi Eisenkot will serve first as prime minister, while I will serve as alternate prime minister.” That prompted Eisenkot to respond with an offer of his own for Netanyahu and his right-wing Likud party. In a statement, he said: “If Likud is ready for genuine unity, I am prepared to see how serious it is over the next 24 hours.” The day before, Eisenkot had vowed to announce the formation of a new government by the deadline of December 6, without using an option of a 14-day extension. Sunday’s talks at the defense ministry in Tel Aviv will begin with a briefing on Israel’s security situation, Eisenkot’s party said. ‘Bloodstained’ government Eisenkot had been expected to form a coalition with anti-Netanyahu parties, but has instructed his centrist Yashar party to conduct negotiations with Likud. On Friday, however, the former military chief accused Likud of stalling coalition talks in a bid to bring about new elections. Then on Saturday, he said the party had not responded to a “detailed proposal” put forward earlier. His broad bloc has faced divisions over whether to forge alliances with ultra-Orthodox parties, Arab-majority lists or form a unity government with Likud. Netanyahu’s other opponents on Saturday scoffed at his offer of a rotating premiership. Youssef Jabareen, leader of the Arab-majority Joint List, which is expected to support an Eisenkot-led government without joining it, said “this bloodstained, neglectful government must go,” referring to the outgoing Netanyahu-led administration. Yair Lapid, a former prime minister and co-chair of the centrist Beyachad party, called Netanyahu’s offer “yet another transparent con by a serial fraudster who has deceived every partner and violated every agreement.”