The Ahl Al-Azm Exhibition in Homs provides a platform for young entrepreneurs and startups to showcase their ideas

It features 23 projects across various fields, including handicrafts, smart solutions, and specialized services

HOMS: The Ahl Al-Azm Exhibition, recently organized by the Al-Azm Foundation for Entrepreneurship and Development in Homs, is providing a platform for young entrepreneurs and startups to showcase their ideas, products and services and connect with potential customers. Running through Sunday, the exhibition is part of broader efforts to foster an environment conducive to the growth of small businesses and startups and strengthen young people’s participation in economic activity by connecting entrepreneurs with available opportunities, the SANA news agency reported. Featuring 23 projects spanning handicrafts, smart solutions and specialized services, the exhibition aims to create marketing opportunities, promote interaction with the public and encourage young people to launch and develop their businesses. Nihad Al-Droubi, director of the foundation’s business incubator, said the exhibition sought to support young entrepreneurs and startup owners while highlighting the role of small businesses in strengthening the economy. It also helps entrepreneurs acquire the skills and experience needed to develop and expand their projects. Al-Droubi said the foundation supported young people through its business incubation program, which provides consultations, training and networking opportunities. She noted that the exhibition had allowed more than five startups to launch by offering an affordable, low-risk environment in which to test their ideas, assess market needs and engage directly with customers. One participant, Iyad Khattab, said his project began about a year ago as a platform offering specialized medical training courses in Homs. It has since expanded to cover technology, education, business administration and project management, attracting trainers and lecturers from Syria and abroad. Khattab said work was underway to develop a national online learning platform in Arabic, enabling trainers and universities to publish their courses and educational content without relying on foreign platforms. Engineer Issam Al-Jisri presented a technology project aimed at developing an electronic employee attendance and departure system accessible through mobile phones. The system uses location tracking to verify employees’ presence within designated workplaces, allows attendance to be documented through personal photographs and sends management notifications when employees check in and out. Al-Jisri said the exhibition provided an opportunity to introduce the project to companies, institutions and business owners, paving the way for its potential adoption in the public and private sectors. Visitor Roua Kharsan highlighted the diversity of projects, products and services on display, particularly digital services and emerging technological ideas. She stressed the importance of holding such events in Homs to support youth-led businesses and allow entrepreneurs to showcase their work and reach wider audiences.