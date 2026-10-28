The group pledges to continue its resistance against Israel.

BEIRUT: Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem said Wednesday the Iran-backed Lebanese movement was not concerned with the results of Israel’s election, vowing to continue its “resistance” against the neighboring country no matter who wins. With 85 percent of ballots counted, the right-wing bloc of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a slight lead over the main opposition bloc, but was still short of a majority after Tuesday’s election. “We do not concern ourselves with who governs Israel, but let it be perfectly clear that it cannot continue its occupation and must leave our land,” Qassem said in a written statement. “The resistance will continue... and will stand up to the aggression directed against it and against Lebanon, and there is no room to discuss the disarmament” of Hezbollah “as long as the occupation persists and its aggression continues,” he added. The group, which once dominated political life in Lebanon, has been weakened by two wars it waged against Israel since 2023. In June, Lebanese and Israeli authorities signed a framework agreement which involves the disarmament of Hezbollah, a gradual Israeli withdrawal from occupied territory, and the deployment of the Lebanese army to the area. But Israel continues to carry out sporadic strikes and demolitions in and around the territory it occupies, while Hezbollah refuses to submit to government plans to disarm it.