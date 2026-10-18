The meeting will be chaired by Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani and aims to strengthen political coordination and joint action

The ninth Joint Ministerial Meeting of the Gulf-Russian Strategic Dialogue will occur on the sidelines of the GCC’s 168th ministerial session

RIYADH: Gulf foreign ministers will meet in Manama on Sunday to discuss regional and international developments, and ways to strengthen political coordination and joint action, as a new round of the Gulf-Russian Strategic Dialogue takes place as part of efforts by both sides to expand cooperation and exchange views on issues of common interest. Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Albudaiwi said in a statement that the meeting, chaired by Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani, will discuss a number of issues related to advancing joint Gulf action and review the latest developments in the region and the world. The Manama meetings take on added significance with the convening of the ninth Joint Ministerial Meeting of the Gulf-Russian Strategic Dialogue on the sidelines of the GCC’s 168th ministerial session. The meeting aims to strengthen relations between the two sides and broaden the scope of their partnership across various fields. Albudaiwi said the Gulf-Russian meeting reflects the GCC states’ efforts to deepen their relations with countries and regional and international blocs and to build strategic partnerships that strengthen their presence and role on the international stage. The Secretary-General said the talks will address ways to further develop Gulf-Russian cooperation and exchange views on issues of mutual concern in a manner that serves the interests of both sides. The strategic dialogue between the GCC and Russia is based on a memorandum of understanding signed by the two sides in November 2011, which established an institutional framework for developing relations, conducting political consultations, and strengthening cooperation in areas of shared interest. Albudaiwi reaffirmed ongoing efforts to further advance Gulf-Russian relations in ways that serve mutual interests and strengthen the partnership between the two sides.