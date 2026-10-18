ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency said on Sunday it had arrested two suspected human smugglers in separate operations in the country’s Punjab province, amid a nationwide crackdown on illegal migration networks.

The crackdown was launched after a series of deadly boat tragedies that involved Pakistani nationals, who had been lured by human smugglers and their agents with a chance at a better life in Europe and elsewhere in the world.

The FIA said it had arrested a suspected human smuggler, Hafiz Muhammad Ijaz, during a raid in Punjab’s Sahiwal district, adding that the suspect had already been declared a proclaimed offender.

“The accused has now been arrested by FIA Sahiwal Composite Circle and further investigation is in progress,” the agency said.

In another raid, FIA arrested Muhammad Mubashir who had allegedly defrauded a citizen of Rs2,385,000 ($8,611).

“The accused person extorted an amount of Rs. 23,85,000/- from the complainant on the pretext of sending him to Spain for employment visa,” the agency said. “After receiving amount, the accused person sent complainant to Mauritania.”

The development comes amid Islamabad’s push to dismantle networks responsible for a string of recent maritime tragedies.

Pakistan is also planning to launch an artificial intelligence-driven application to track and apprehend human smugglers by digitizing its ‘Red Book’ of most-wanted criminals, a senior official said this year.

Last year, FIA released a list of more than a hundred “most wanted” human smugglers in the country. Out of a total 137 wanted criminals, the FIA said Punjab’s Gujranwala topped with 70 suspects, followed by Islamabad with 25, Lahore with 14 and Faisalabad with 13 suspects.