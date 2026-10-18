ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has extended its ban on Indian aircraft using its airspace until Nov. 23, its aviation authority said on Saturday, prolonging restrictions imposed in April last year amid continuing tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

The extension comes as relations between Islamabad and New Delhi remain strained following a four-day military conflict in May 2025, with both countries maintaining reciprocal airspace restrictions.

“Pakistan airspace not available for Indian registered aircraft and aircraft operated/owned or leased by Indian airlines/operators including military flights,” the Pakistan Airports Authority said in a fresh Notice to Airmen (NOTAM).

The latest restriction took effect at 7:45 p.m. Pakistan time on Oct. 17 and will remain in force until 4:59 a.m. on Nov. 24, according to the notice, which supersedes an earlier announcement.

Pakistan first closed its airspace to Indian aircraft in April 2025 after relations deteriorated sharply following a deadly attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir.

New Delhi blamed Pakistan for the killings, while Islamabad denied involvement and offered to participate in an independent international investigation.

The crisis escalated into four days of military conflict in May before a ceasefire was agreed, but relations have remained strained and reciprocal airspace restrictions have continued.

The closure of Pakistani airspace has forced Indian airlines to reroute international flights around Pakistan, increasing flying times, fuel consumption and crew costs, with long-haul carrier Air India particularly exposed.

Air India estimated last year that the restriction could cost it nearly $600 million annually if maintained for 12 months.