UK Maritime Trade Operations reported an attack on a marine tug

Two projectiles of unknown origin struck the tug, causing minor injury and damage

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported on Sunday that it had received a report of an incident northeast of Khor Fakkan in the UAE, where a marine tug sailing south was struck by two projectiles of unknown origin. The authority added that the incident resulted in one minor injury and damage to the tug, noting at the same time that it is continuing its journey on its course.