Turkiye’s parliament approved the agreement earlier this month

The deal was signed in Makkah amid US-Israeli tensions with Iran

ISTANBUL: The Turkish official gazette reported today, Friday, that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has officially approved the Makkah Agreement on Joint Defense with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, completing Turkiye’s ratification process after it was approved by Parliament earlier this month. The three countries signed the joint defense agreement in Makkah in August amid rising concerns over the US-Israeli war against Iran, and the three nations are scheduled to hold meetings in Islamabad on Friday and Saturday. The Turkish Parliament approved the agreement on November 5, paving the way for Ankara to send military support to Riyadh amid attacks by the Houthis in Yemen against the Kingdom. Under the agreement, any attack on one party is considered an attack on all. A deputy from the ruling Turkish party told Reuters last month that Turkiye would also present a proposal to Parliament for a mandate to deploy military personnel in Saudi Arabia under the agreement. Turkiye has the second-largest army in NATO.