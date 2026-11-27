South Korea plans to expand the operational area of its navy south of the Gulf of Oman

Iran’s Abbas Araghchi communicated concerns to South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun

SEOUL: Iran’s foreign ‌minister has told his South Korean counterpart that a foreign military presence in the Gulf region would heighten tensions rather than contribute to peace, as Seoul prepares to expand the operational area of a navy unit to waters south of the Gulf of Oman. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke by ‌telephone on Thursday with ‌South Korea’s Cho Hyun, ‌who reaffirmed Seoul did not intend to join any war or deploy troops to the Gulf, the Iranian embassy in Seoul said in an X post on Friday. South Korea’s parliament is reviewing a government motion to broaden the operating area of its ‌Cheonghae naval unit ‌to include the outer waters of the Gulf of ‌Oman to help ensure safe navigation of ‌its commercial vessels. The anti-piracy Cheonghae unit has been stationed in the Gulf of Aden since 2009. Araghchi said the presence of ‌foreign militaries “would instead heighten tensions and expand the scope of conflict,” the Iranian embassy said. South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said Cho explained that the mission of the navy unit was to ensure the safety of South Koreans and protect the country’s economic interests. South Korea, which is one of the world’s largest oil and gas importers, sourced 70 percent of its oil from the Middle East in 2025, with most shipments delivered through the Strait of Hormuz, according to government data.