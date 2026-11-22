Syrian aviation authorities aim to reconnect the country’s airports with European capitals and attract more international carriers

The new route is expected to enhance passenger travel, support tourism and trade, and aid Syria’s economic recovery

LONDON: Direct flights between Athens and Damascus will begin next month, as the Syrian Arab Republic seeks to restore international air links and strengthen economic ties with European markets. Aegean Airlines will begin operating four weekly flights between Greece and Syria, with the first flight scheduled for Dec. 2, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency. Omar Hosari, head of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, said that aviation authorities are working to reconnect the country’s airports with European capitals and attract more international carriers to operate direct flights to Syria. He added that Aegean Airlines’ route is expected to facilitate passenger travel, support tourism and trade, and contribute to the country’s economic recovery. On Wednesday, the national flag carrier, Syrian Airlines, launched its first direct flight from Aleppo International Airport to Moscow. Major international airlines canceled all flights to Syria in the early stages of the Syrian civil war, which lasted from 2011 to 2024, effectively isolating the country from the rest of the world. During the conflict, Syrians who wanted to travel abroad had to travel overland to airports in Lebanon or Jordan.