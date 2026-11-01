The operation aimed to counter threats to Yemen, Saudi Arabia, and shipping lanes in the southern Red Sea

Coalition spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki says the Iran-backed Houthis are exploiting resources to enhance their military capabilities

LONDON: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said it carried out a military operation on Sunday morning targeting resources used by the Houthis to support attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure. Coalition spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki said the operation sought to counter threats to Yemen, Saudi Arabia and shipping lanes in the southern Red Sea. In a statement Sunday, Al-Maliki said the Iran-backed Houthis were “exploiting vital resources to bolster their military capabilities, particularly ballistic missiles and drones,” while continuing their “deliberate and systematic attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Yemen and Saudi Arabia.” He said the coalition’s Joint Forces Command launched the operation in response to those attacks and the threat they posed to civilian lives and infrastructure. Al-Maliki said the coalition would continue taking military measures to deter further attacks and prevent the Houthis from using vital resources to support their war effort. He warned that the group would face consequences unless it halted attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure.