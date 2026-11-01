Five fatalities occurred in Khan Younis; three in Gaza City

The civil defense service, directed by Hamas, released the information

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip killed eight people including a child on Sunday, according to emergency services and local hospitals. Five people were killed in Khan Younis and three in Gaza City, said a statement from the territory’s civil defense service, which operates under the authority of the Islamist movement Hamas that runs Gaza.