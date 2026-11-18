Maitha Alansaari tells Arab News about her creative journey and process

Hopes to see more Emirati designers develop their ‘own visual language’

DUBAI: In January, Emirati designer Maitha Alansaari will embark on a six-month internship at Dolce&Gabbana in Milan, after winning the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation x Dolce&Gabbana Design Award 2025 for her cape, named “A Journey Woven in Fragments.” Alansaari’s winning sartorial piece sits somewhere between a traditional abaya and a cape and features layered patchwork motifs. Developed using digital printing, the piece also boasts hand-applied embroidery. “I wanted to explore the connection between Emirati heritage and Italian artistry, particularly through architecture, floral elements, traditional patterns, and craftsmanship. “I was drawn to the idea of using patchwork as a way of telling this story, where each fragment represents a different influence, but together they create something harmonious,” Alansaari told Arab News recently. She added: “I wanted it to be modest and elegant while also appealing to women who may not traditionally wear abayas. For me, this was an important part of the concept: creating something that celebrates my culture while making it accessible to a wider audience.” The designer believes “tradition and innovation can exist beautifully together” and says she has long been “interested in exploring how far we can take the abaya creatively while still respecting what it represents.” Alansaari’s posting is at the luxury label’s atelier, where she will gain hands-on experience under the guidance of its artisans. She praised the storied fashion house for its “attention to detail, intricate embellishments, textiles, and craftsmanship,” and said she was “particularly interested in learning more about their approach to fabric manipulation, embroidery, construction, and how they translate inspiration into beautifully crafted pieces.” Alansaari was part of the first graduating cohort to earn a bachelor’s degree in fashion and textile design in the UAE from the University of Sharjah and also co-founded House of 45, billed as Sharjah’s first concept store. “University gave me the opportunity to explore fashion beyond the commercial side of the industry. We were encouraged to research, experiment with textiles, develop concepts, and build entire collections around a single idea. “Looking back, those were some of the most creatively fulfilling years of my journey,” she said of her academic journey, before sharing her hopes for the future of the country’s fashion scene. “I hope to see is more Emirati designers developing their own visual language rather than simply following international trends. We have so many untold stories, traditions, and perspectives that deserve to be represented on a global stage.”