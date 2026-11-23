Saudi hobby clubs are creating new ways for people to connect

Creative workshops, outdoor pursuits and cultural gatherings are fresh ways to broaden social circles

RIYADH: For years, social connections in Saudi Arabia were often built through family networks, school friendships or the workplace. Increasingly, however, people are finding one another in different places: around pottery wheels, at book discussions, during hiking trips and through communities built around shared interests. Across the Kingdom, hobby clubs, creative workshops and community-led gatherings are creating new opportunities for people to meet, connect and form friendships beyond their existing circles. For many participants, the attraction is not simply the activity itself, but the relationships that grow around it. That shift has given rise to platforms such as Private CRCL, an app designed to help people discover communities and experiences aligned with their interests. For Fida Alkaud, co-founder and CEO of Private CRCL, the trend reflects a broader change in how people choose to socialize. “I definitely think there’s a shift towards being more intentional and having an interest-led social culture in Saudi (Arabia),” she told Arab News. The idea for the platform emerged after Alkaud noticed that many communities already existed across the Kingdom but were often difficult for newcomers to find. “There wasn’t really a trusted digital platform that is connecting them in the way they should be, but I wanted to create that,” she said. The communities range from creative workshops and cultural gatherings to sports and outdoor activities, offering people a chance to meet others who share similar passions and interests. For Alkaud, what keeps people coming back is often the sense of belonging that develops over time. “People aren’t necessarily just coming to do the activity. They’re looking for the people, and they’re looking more importantly for the sense of belonging that comes with being part of a community, that comes with being part of something bigger,” she said. The growth of those communities comes as Saudi Arabia’s organized hobbies sector continues to expand. Through the national Hawi platform, established under the Quality of Life Program, people can create and join clubs, organize activities and events, access dedicated spaces and connect with others who share their interests. Yet beyond the growth in platforms and organized activities, participants say the appeal remains deeply personal. Najla Alnafisi, a Riyadh resident who regularly attends creative workshops and community events, said the friendships and shared experiences are often what leave the greatest impression. “I think it’s really about the people and the experience you share with them, more than the activity itself,” Alnafisi told Arab News. She has noticed a growing number of opportunities for people to meet through common interests rather than circumstance. “There has been a really nice shift in the way people connect in Saudi Arabia. We’re seeing more spaces where people can meet through shared interests,” she said. For many, these communities provide something increasingly valuable in modern life: a chance to slow down, explore new interests and build meaningful connections with people they may never have met otherwise. As interest-based communities continue to grow across the Kingdom, hobbies are becoming more than a way to fill spare time. They are creating spaces where people can discover new passions, broaden their social circles and find a sense of belonging. In that sense, the activity itself may be only the beginning. What many participants ultimately find is a community.