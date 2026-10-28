Such venues have become hotspots in the city’s growing cultural scene, yet this one is easily my favorite

Thalath Wahat, meaning “three oases,” brings together a cafe, bookshop and community space, as its sign displays. Located on Al-Takhassusi Street at the Seven Square Mall in Riyadh, the cafe opened to the public in August. The place offers a wide variety of books in both English and Arabic, which visitors can read or purchase while enjoying a coffee. Its English section is surprisingly varied, from classics to social science, business and economics, and bestselling self-help books. Decent in space, Thalath was remarkably quiet on both my visits. Visitors were either having coffee, deeply focused in a book, or busy working and studying. The cafe is also laptop-friendly, with a communal workstation where visitors can work or study alongside one another. Depending on how many people join you, the table can get a little crowded. But hey, body doubling is one of the best productivity hacks! Three criteria I usually look for when visiting a cafe are plenty of sunlight, wooden furniture, and milk alternatives. Thalath has all three, and more. Being in Saudi Arabia, where we spend much of our time indoors, I particularly appreciate spaces that make the most of natural light. The place is generous with daylight, while the interior is modern and colourful, with plenty of wooden furniture. Seating is quite varied, from comfortable sofas for reading to window benches and high seating overlooking the outside. On my first visit with a friend, I tried the vanilla matcha with coconut milk, and it was surprisingly remarkable for a place that does not specialise in matcha. Creamy, well-sweetened and freshly prepared, unlike the premixed matcha served at some cafes, it was easily the highlight of my visits and a drink I would happily return for. Thalath also offers a variety of herbal teas, something many coffee shops seem to lack, alongside a decent selection of desserts. On a more recent visit, I ordered an Americano, which was pleasant, although I would normally prefer a little more cream. I also tried the honey cake, which was lusciously creamy, though I would have liked a stronger honey flavor for my palate. Parking is not an issue, with two basement parking levels available at the mall. The place was not particularly busy on either of my visits, although both were on weekdays. I would visit mostly for the colorful interior design, the variety of books, and the chance to browse, buy one, and enjoy a coffee or matcha. Thalath is not the first place in Riyadh to combine a cafe, bookshop and community space. Such venues have increasingly become hotspots in the city’s growing cultural scene, yet this one is easily my favorite so far.