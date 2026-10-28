Historic Jeddah commemorates World Audiovisual Heritage Day, showcasing media that preserves the city's social and architectural history, reflecting its role as a cultural and trade hub across centuries.

JEDDAH: Historic Jeddah is marking World Day for Audiovisual Heritage by highlighting photographs, films, and audio recordings that document the memory of the place, preserve its stories, and capture aspects of its social and urban life across generations. The occasion underscores the importance of this heritage in documenting the transformations the city has undergone and recalling details of daily life, from old markets, heritage buildings, and traditional crafts to folk songs and chants associated with social occasions. Visual records, audio recordings, and historical films contribute to tracing the city’s development and patterns of life, while conveying human experiences and collective memory in a way that reflects the enduring relationship between people and place.This memory holds particular significance in Historic Jeddah, which is inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List, given the architectural and heritage features it encompasses that reflect its status as a gateway to the Two Holy Mosques and a hub for commercial and cultural exchange across the centuries. This article was first published in Akhbaar 24.