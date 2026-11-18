DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Foundation and the Cairo International Film Festival have announced a partnership aimed at strengthening regional cinema, supporting filmmakers and preserving the Arab world’s cinematic heritage. The agreement was announced during a reception at Cairo Film Market, held alongside the 47th edition of CIFF, which runs from Nov. 11–20. Beginning with the 2027 edition, the partnership will introduce a dedicated Red Sea International Film Festival Award, recognizing a film selected from CIFF’s program. The collaboration will also include an exchange of programming, allowing the two festivals to showcase selected films from each other’s line-ups, including productions supported by the Red Sea Fund. Another key element will focus on film preservation, with the two institutions planning to exchange restored works and organize a week-long screening program following CIFF’s 2027 edition. The screenings will highlight significant titles from the region’s cinematic history and introduce classic films to younger generations. The Red Sea Film Foundation has supported the restoration of more than 20 films to date, including several landmark Egyptian productions. These include Youssef Chahine’s “The Choice” (1971), “Watch Out for Zouzou” (1972), starring Souad Hosny and Hussein Fahmy, and “Love in Karnak” (1967). Other restored titles include “Victory of Youth” (1941), featuring Farid Al-Atrash and Asmahan, as well as two films starring legendary Egyptian singer Umm Kulthum: “Song of Hope” (1937) and “Aida” (1942). Hussein Fahmy, president of Cairo International Film Festival, said the agreement marked a new chapter in cooperation between the two institutions as CIFF celebrates 50 years since its founding in 1976. “Together, these initiatives create meaningful opportunities for filmmakers while honouring the history that inspires them,” he said, referring to the collaborative measures. Faisal Baltyuor, chief executive officer of the Red Sea Film Foundation, said Egypt had played a defining role in Arab cinema’s history. “Egypt has played a defining role in the history of Arab cinema, and Cairo International Film Festival continues to be one of the region’s most important platforms for filmmakers and audiences alike. We are proud to strengthen our relationship through a partnership that reflects our shared commitment to supporting outstanding films, creating opportunities for filmmakers, and preserving our cinematic heritage,” he said in a released statement. The Red Sea Film Foundation is an independent, non-profit Saudi organization supporting filmmaking across Saudi Arabia, the Arab world, Africa and Asia. Its initiatives include the Red Sea International Film Festival, Red Sea Fund, Red Sea Labs and Red Sea Souk. Founded in 1976, CIFF is one of the longest-running film festivals in the Arab world and Africa.