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Miss Universe contestants
Miss Universe contestants
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Updated 23 November 2026
Arab News
November 23, 2026
13:48
The 75th edition of Miss Universe brings together 116 contestants in San Juan, Puerto Rico, including these women from the Middle East and South Asia.
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