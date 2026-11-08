DUBAI: Kylie Jenner shone a spotlight on Saudi fashion talent at the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala, stepping onto the red carpet in a striking couture look by Ashi Studio. The reality television star and entrepreneur wore a brown-and-silver deer-print gown from the Saudi-founded label’s Fall/Winter 2026 couture collection. The fitted design featured a halterneck, a low, open back and a floor-length skirt that loosened from the knees, while a dramatic tassel detail added movement. The look offered a distinctive take on eveningwear, pairing an unexpected animal motif with a sculptural silhouette. Founded by Saudi designer Mohammed Ashi, Paris-based Ashi Studio has become known for its expressive couture designs and intricate approach to construction. The label has fast become a celebrity mainstay — British-Australian actress Naomi Watts wore a design by Ashi Studio to the Mexico City premiere of the second season of legal drama series “All’s Fair” in October and Ashi’s designs have been worn by Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Penelope Cruz and Queen Rania of Jordan, among others. Elsewhere on the carpet in Los Angeles, US Palestinian model Fai Khadra opted for Gucci. The model and creative, who is a familiar presence at fashion and cultural events, chose the Italian house for an evening when it once again served as the gala’s presenting sponsor. Actor Odessa A’zion brought a different mood in a coat by Charles & Ron in collaboration with Dubai-based label Maison Privee. The statement outerwear offered a bold alternative to the evening’s gowns and traditional formal tailoring, adding a contemporary edge to the red-carpet line-up. Held on Saturday night at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the 15th annual Art+Film Gala brought together figures from the worlds of art, cinema, fashion and entertainment. The event honored artist Vija Celmins and filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, and was co-chaired by actor Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow. The annual fundraiser supports LACMA’s efforts to strengthen the role of film in its curatorial program, alongside the museum’s wider work in exhibitions, acquisitions, screenings and education.