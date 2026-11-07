JERUSALEM: Israeli President Isaac Herzog said on Saturday that he will task Gadi Eisenkot with forming a new government following a round of consultations with party leaders in which the opposition bloc leader received a majority of recommendations. “The President informed the leader of the Yashar party, Gadi Eisenkot, of his intention to task him with forming a government,” Herzog’s office said in a statement, adding that the formal appointment would take place in an official ceremony on Sunday at the president’s residence in Jerusalem. More to follow...