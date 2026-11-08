ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised Pakistan’s Hindu community on Sunday, acknowledging its contributions to the country’s development in a message marking Diwali, one of Hinduism’s most important religious festivals.

Known as the festival of lights, Diwali symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. Hindus celebrate the occasion by lighting lamps, decorating their homes, offering prayers and gathering with family and friends.

“The Hindu community of Pakistan is a valued and integral part of our national fabric,” Sharif said in a message issued by his office. “Its invaluable contributions to the social, cultural and economic development of our country are worthy of the highest appreciation.”

Hindus constitute one of Pakistan’s largest religious minority groups, with most living in the southern province of Sindh.

Sharif’s remarks come as religious minorities in Pakistan continue to raise concerns about discrimination and unequal treatment, with Hindu rights groups highlighting cases of alleged forced conversions and marriages involving girls and young women.

Pakistan’s founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, emphasized religious freedom and equal citizenship in his August 11, 1947, address to the Constituent Assembly, declaring that people were free to worship according to their faith and that religion should not determine their status as citizens.

Sharif said Pakistan took pride in its religious and cultural diversity and that his government remained committed to protecting the rights, dignity and religious freedoms of all citizens, regardless of religion, faith, color or ethnicity.

“Our collective resolve is to build a peaceful, inclusive and prosperous nation,” he said. “A society that embraces diverse cultures and traditions and upholds the principles of peaceful coexistence is one that ensures equal educational and economic opportunities for all its citizens.”

The prime minister said Diwali carries a message of peaceful coexistence and hope for a better future.

He called for renewed efforts to promote interfaith harmony, mutual respect and understanding, and wished Pakistani Hindus happiness and prosperity as they celebrated the festival.