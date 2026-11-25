DUBAI: Arab contestants celebrated taking part in the Miss Universe 2026 pageant as Puerto Rico’s Jennifer Barreto was crowned the winner at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday. The 27-year-old succeeded Mexico’s Fatima Bosch, beating more than 100 other contestants to claim the title on home soil. This year’s competition also featured five Arab contestants, although none advanced to the top 30. Egypt was represented by Dubai-based real estate professional Sonia Gergis, while Iraq’s entry was Samantha Slewa, a cybersecurity specialist and engineering graduate raised in Canada who champions STEM education. Lebanon’s Perla Harb, who was crowned Miss Lebanon 2025, has a background in banking and finance and advocates for women’s empowerment while singer, actress and former national rugby champion Sarrah Brahmi marked Tunisia’s return to the competition after a 55-year absence. Jordan also returned to the pageant for the first time in 66 years with data engineer Destiny Anbar, an advocate for greater female representation in technology and esports. Tunisian representative Brahmi took to Instagram hours before the announcement to share behind-the-scenes videos from the pageant, including herself posing and cheering with Miss Lebanon and Miss Jordan. Meanwhile, Harb shared a positive message on social media earlier this week saying she would take to the stage “knowing everything it took to get here. Proud of the work, the sacrifices, the courage, and above all, the girl who never stopped believing she could make it this far.” Title winner Barreto holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and master’s degrees in psychology and clinical social work. Her professional background includes training in trauma intervention and child protection. She works as a prevention specialist with the US Army and has volunteered with charitable organizations including the Pediatric Diabetes Association of Puerto Rico. The Dominican Republic’s Melissa Nunez was named first runner-up, followed by Venezuela’s Clara Vegas, the Philippines’ Bea Millan-Windorski and New Zealand’s Georgia Waddington. Barreto’s victory marks the sixth time Puerto Rico has secured the Miss Universe title. Previous winners include Marisol Malaret in 1970, Deborah Carthy-Deu in 1985, Dayanara Torres in 1993, Denise Quinones in 2001 and Zuleyka Rivera in 2006. To commemorate the pageant’s diamond jubilee, Barreto was presented with a new crown crafted from 18-karat white gold and diamonds, created by jewelry designer George Wittels in collaboration with Parisian jewelry house Maison d’Or.