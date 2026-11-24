RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s listed real estate companies reported a 7 percent decline in combined net profits during the first nine months of 2026, reflecting uneven performance as expanding property supply and intensifying competition put greater emphasis on operational efficiency, financing and liquidity management. Combined net profits among property management and development companies fell to SR4.11 billion ($1.1 billion), down from SR4.42 billion a year earlier, a decrease of approximately SR310 million. Although several major companies reported earnings growth, weaker results and losses among others offset these gains, weighing on the sector’s overall performance. The figures highlight differences in companies’ ability to capitalize on market growth and development opportunities, particularly as property supply increases in Riyadh. Effective capital management, project execution and the generation of sustainable cash flows are becoming increasingly important to maintaining profitability. Most profitable companies Cenomi Centers topped the sector with net profits of SR993.1 million, despite a 16.6 percent year-on-year decline from SR1.19 billion. Masar, the listed Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction Co., ranked second, with profits rising 1.7 percent to SR927.95 million. Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development followed in third place, reporting a 12.1 percent increase in profits to SR789 million, up from SR703.6 million a year earlier. The rankings reflect differences in companies’ revenue models. Those operating income-generating properties and shopping centers rely more heavily on recurring rental and operating income, while developers’ earnings are more closely tied to land and property sales, project handovers and the timing of revenue recognition. Saudi Real Estate Co. or Al Akaria recorded one of the strongest increases, with net profits surging 127.2 percent to SR609.9 million, from SR268.5 million. However, revenue fell 27.3 percent to approximately SR1.1 billion, from SR1.53 billion, alongside a decline in operating profit. The earnings increase was partly driven by nonrecurring gains recorded in the first quarter, underscoring the distinction between one-off accounting gains and profits generated by core operations. Makkah Construction and Development Co. reported profits of SR415.6 million, up nearly 9 percent, while Taiba Investments earned SR230.9 million. Sumou Real Estate posted SR110 million, up 1.3 percent, supported by higher revenue from development and contracting activities. Retal Urban Development Co. reported SR93.7 million. Meanwhile, Emaar, The Economic City, Red Sea International, Ladun Investment and Ayyan Investment Co. recorded losses, weighing on combined sector earnings. Third-quarter results Combined third-quarter net profits fell 16.8 percent year on year to SR1.51 billion, from SR1.82 billion. However, earnings rose 16.5 percent from the second quarter, when they totaled around SR1.3 billion, indicating a sequential improvement despite continued year-on-year pressure. Masar led third-quarter earnings with SR666.9 million, up 29.1 percent year on year. Cenomi Centers followed with SR404.9 million, down 19.1 percent, while Dar Al Arkan ranked third with SR290 million, up approximately 13.5 percent. Knowledge Economic City recorded a 253 percent surge in quarterly profits to SR99.7 million, from SR28.2 million. By contrast, Al Akaria’s quarterly profits fell 20.6 percent to SR30.9 million, alongside a 10.3 percent decline in revenue. Riyadh Development Co. reported a 73.8 percent drop in profits to SR37.7 million, while Alramz Real Estate Co. saw earnings plunge 94.1 percent to SR10.1 million. Emaar, The Economic City posted a quarterly loss of SR241 million, while Red Sea International recorded a loss of SR31.2 million. Uneven performance Real estate expert Abdullah Al-Mousa told Asharq Al-Awsat that the nine-month results reflected disparities in companies’ financial and operational performance rather than a broad downturn in the sector. He said the 7 percent decline in combined profits, despite continued earnings growth at several companies, demonstrated differences in their ability to adapt to market conditions, depending on their business activities, revenue sources and stages of project execution. Al-Mousa stressed the importance of distinguishing property market performance from companies’ reported accounting profits. Earnings, he explained, are influenced not only by demand and property transactions but also by project execution and handover schedules, revenue recognition, financing and operating costs, and exceptional gains that may not reflect improvements in underlying operations. He noted that owners of income-generating assets benefit from recurring operating revenue, while developers are more exposed to project cycles and the timing of land and property sales. He added that the sector is gradually shifting toward greater emphasis on operational efficiency, earnings quality and liquidity management. Portfolio size and project value are no longer sufficient measures of a company’s strength, he said. What increasingly matters is its ability to convert investments into stable cash flows and sustainable returns. Profit margins in 2027 Looking ahead to 2027, Al-Mousa expects growth opportunities to persist, supported by population growth, urban expansion, development projects and housing programs. However, companies’ ability to capitalize on these opportunities will depend on their financial strength, execution efficiency and capacity to deliver products aligned with market demand and buyers’ purchasing power. He said rising property supply, particularly in Riyadh, presents both opportunities and challenges. While greater supply gives buyers more choice and intensifies competition, it could also put pressure on property prices and developers’ profit margins, particularly for similar properties or those priced above prevailing market demand. More efficient companies could offset some margin pressure through higher sales volumes and faster capital turnover. Al-Mousa said competitive advantages would increasingly favor developers capable of diversifying their portfolios, controlling construction and financing costs, and accelerating project completion. Financing and construction expenses, lengthy development cycles, liquidity management and project handover schedules will remain major challenges, particularly for companies pursuing capital-intensive expansion and relying heavily on financing. He expects 2027 to test developers’ ability to deliver sustainable growth as competition intensifies and pricing becomes more disciplined. Ultimately, he said, the strongest performers will not necessarily be those with the largest portfolios or the most projects, but those capable of developing assets efficiently, meeting market needs and converting investments into sustainable cash flows and profits.