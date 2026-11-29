Saudi Arabia's private investment fund assets rose 20% year-on-year to SR778.7 billion ($207.47 billion) by the end of Q3.

The assets increased by 3% compared to the previous quarter, up from SR755.7 billion in June.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s private investment fund assets climbed 20 percent year on year to SR778.7 billion ($207.47 billion) by the end of the third quarter, reflecting the continued expansion of the Kingdom’s private investment market, official data showed. Compared with the previous quarter, private investment fund assets increased by 3 percent, rising from SR755.7 billion at the end of June to SR778.7 billion at the end of September, according to the Capital Market Authority’s latest statistical bulletin. Under the CMA’s Investment Funds Regulations, a private investment fund is established in the Kingdom and is not a public fund; its units are offered to investors in the Kingdom in accordance with the regulations. Saudi Arabia’s private investment market continued to expand in the third quarter, with real estate funds remaining the dominant asset class. The growth was accompanied by an increase in the number of private funds and subscribers, pointing to rising participation in the Kingdom’s private investment sector. Real estate funds drive gains Real estate funds remained the largest category, accounting for 58 percent of total private fund assets, or SR451.4 billion, in the third quarter, according to the CMA. This represented an increase from SR424.6 billion in the previous quarter and SR330.1 billion in the same period of 2025. Equity funds represented 26 percent of the total, or SR203.4 billion, down from SR216.4 billion in the previous quarter. Other categories included private equity at SR41.3 billion, multi-asset funds at SR26.1 billion, debt instruments at SR26.5 billion, and financing funds at SR10.4 billion. The report revealed that the value of money market funds stood at SR7.3 billion, followed by venture capital funds at SR4.36 billion. Fund count and subscriber base According to the report, the number of private investment funds increased to 1,952 in the third quarter, up from 1,878 in the previous quarter and 1,516 in the same period in 2025. The number of subscribers rose to 182,378, compared with 180,993 in the second quarter and 169,390 a year earlier. The year-on-year growth in assets, alongside the rise in the number of funds and subscribers, points to expanding participation in private investment vehicles. The year-on-year growth in assets, alongside the rise in the number of funds and subscribers, points to expanding participation in private investment vehicles. In September, a report released by BlackRock’s Aladdin, based on Preqin data, showed that Saudi Arabia accounted for about 61 percent of private-capital funds closed in the Middle East since 2015, underscoring its influence on the region’s private-markets ecosystem. Of the 590 funds closed in the Middle East since 2015, 359 were based in Saudi Arabia, while the UAE had 143 funds and other Middle Eastern markets collectively had 88 funds.