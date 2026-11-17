RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s active commercial registrations in logistics rose 35 percent to 29,992 by the end of the third quarter of 2026, the Ministry of Commerce said. The figure compares with 22,097 registrations in the same period of 2025. The ministry said transport and logistics registrations grew in 2026, driven by rising trade movement and evolving supply chains, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 goals. The National Transport and Logistics Strategy sets the direction for the Kingdom’s transport and logistics sector. It aims to bring different modes of transport and logistics services together in one integrated system by identifying and funding key initiatives that support Vision 2030. It also provides a framework for developing strategies for individual transport modes and logistics services, while establishing governance structures to help them coordinate and operate as an integrated system. “The growth in commercial registrations reflects growing commercial and investment opportunities, and strengthens the role of the private sector in developing the logistics services system, supporting the economy’s competitiveness and consolidating the Kingdom's position as a global logistics hub,” the ministry’s statement said. Transport and storage up, road freight leads growth Registrations in the wider transport and storage activity grew 31 percent to 185,554 by the end of September, up from 141,180 a year earlier, the ministry said. Registrations for road freight transport grew fastest, rising 52 percent to 104,612 from 68,697 in the third quarter of 2025. Port and free zone storage expands Registrations for storage in ports and customs or free zones climbed 46 percent to 9,111, compared with 6,228 in the same quarter of 2025. Wider business picture Saudi Arabia had 1.9 million active commercial registrations at the end of the second quarter of 2026, up 12 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Commerce. The ministry issued more than 71,000 new registrations during the quarter. The 35 percent increase in logistics registrations was significantly higher than the overall growth in commercial registrations.