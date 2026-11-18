The IMF projects Qatar's GDP will contract by 14.5% in 2026, revised upward by 1.1 percentage points from previous forecasts.

Qatar's year-on-year real GDP contraction narrowed to 11.8% in Q3 2026, following a 15.7% decline in Q2.

RIYADH: Qatar’s real gross domestic product is projected to contract by about 14.5 percent in 2026, the International Monetary Fund said as it struck a slightly more optimistic tone than in its October outlook. The agency revised its forecast upward by 1.1 percentage points following an IMF team visit to Doha to assess recent economic developments, particularly in light of disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz affecting hydrocarbon production and exports since the end of February. The projection comes as official data show the economic slump easing. The National Planning Council said Qatar's year-on-year real GDP contraction narrowed to 11.8 percent in the third quarter of 2026, following 15.7 percent in the second quarter. The contraction in hydrocarbon activities narrowed to 29.5 percent from 50.7 percent. “Qatar is navigating a severe hydrocarbon shock from a position of strength and at a pivotal stage of its economic transformation,” the IMF’s team lead Nathan Porter said in a statement at the end of the visit. Non-hydrocarbon sector resilient Non-hydrocarbon activity grew about 3 percent in the first half of 2026, the IMF said, and air traffic and hotel occupancy were back at pre-conflict levels in the third quarter. Growth is expected to rebound from 2027 and average about 6 percent during 2028–31 as liquefied natural gas production normalizes and capacity expands. Inflation contained Headline inflation rose to around 3 percent through August, driven mainly by food, housing and energy costs. The IMF projects about 3.5 percent in 2026 before converging toward 2 percent over the medium term. Buffers cushion weaker external and fiscal positions External and fiscal positions have weakened this year, but Qatar remains supported by sizable buffers, the IMF said. Fiscal revenue fell sharply in the first half, mainly on lower hydrocarbon receipts. “The current account surplus is expected to return to double-digit, and the fiscal balance to return to a surplus, over the medium term as LNG production normalizes, capacity expands, and spending discipline holds,” Porter said. Banks sound, but external funding a risk Banks remain sound with strong capital and profitability, the IMF said. Non-performing loans stand at 3.2 percent, with coverage of about 80 percent. Banks’ reliance on external funding remains a source of risk. The IMF said uncertainty remains high, with risks weighted toward weaker-than-expected growth. Near-term threats include an escalation of regional tensions, prolonged disruptions to LNG production or export routes, slower global economic growth and volatility in hydrocarbon prices. On the upside, LNG production and exports could return to normal faster than expected. UAE outlook: growth to rebound in 2027 An IMF team visiting the UAE said the country's economy has shown strong resilience to regional disruptions. Real GDP growth is projected at 0.2 percent in 2026, rising to 7.3 percent in 2027 if regional disruptions are lifted. Non-hydrocarbon growth is projected at minus 0.5 percent in 2026 and 5.4 percent in 2027. Inflation is projected to average about 5 percent in 2026, easing to about 3 percent in 2027. “Fiscal support should remain transparent, targeted, and carefully calibrated to avoid adding to demand and price pressures,” said Said Bakhache, who lead the IMF team in the UAE. Risks include escalation of regional tensions and global financial volatility, while faster normalization of the conflict could lift growth.