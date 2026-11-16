Dar Global plans to develop a mixed-use project in Jeddah worth SR1 billion ($267 million) to enhance its presence in Saudi Arabia's property market.

The land for the project was acquired for approximately $56 million, part of a larger expansion strategy in Saudi Arabia valued at up to SR4 billion.

RIYADH: London-listed international luxury real estate developer Dar Global, majority-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Dar Al-Arkan, plans to develop a SR1 billion ($267 million) mixed-use project in Jeddah, expanding its presence in one of the Kingdom’s key property markets. The project will be developed on land acquired for approximately $56 million, further strengthening Dar Global’s presence in the city, according to a press statement. The acquisition forms part of the company’s program to expand its Saudi Arabia portfolio by up to SR4 billion, with further land acquisitions expected to be announced shortly. Upon completion of the program, its global development pipeline is expected to reach approximately $24 billion. This development follows the launch of the $1 billion Trump Plaza Jeddah mixed-use project in January, which expanded the company’s pipeline of high-end real estate projects in the Kingdom. The announcement comes as Jeddah’s residential market continues to attract investment, despite a slowdown in transaction volumes. Residential transactions in the city fell 25.8 percent year on year in the third quarter of 2026, while apartment prices rose 13.8 percent and the total value of transactions declined by 5.8 percent, according to JLL’s latest market report. The city’s investment appeal is also being supported by regulatory changes and infrastructure expansion, including the new framework for non-Saudi property ownership and major projects such as the SR100 billion Landbridge rail network and the SR115 billion expansion of King Abdulaziz International Airport, JLL said. Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said: “Saudi Arabia remains one of our most vital growth markets, and Jeddah continues to demonstrate exceptional fundamentals. “The success of our existing developments reinforces our confidence in the market and underpins our commitment to delivering world-class residences in the Kingdom.” He added: “With buyers from 61 nationalities already investing in our Saudi portfolio, we are witnessing accelerating international confidence in the country’s real estate sector. “This new development marks another significant milestone in our global expansion strategy.” New luxury brand The development is set to introduce a new international luxury brand to Jeddah through an exclusive co-branded residential concept, strengthening the city’s high-end real estate offering, according to the press statement. The expansion follows strong market demand for Dar Global’s existing developments in Jeddah, including Trump Plaza and Padel Living Residences, reflecting sustained appetite for high-quality residential and mixed-use projects among local buyers and foreign investors seeking to benefit from the Kingdom’s new framework for non-Saudi property ownership. Dar Global said the growing international participation reflected the Kingdom’s increasing appeal to global real estate investors, supported by regulatory reforms and the momentum of Saudi Vision 2030. The company added that further details regarding the development, including its architectural concept, residential offerings and official launch date, would be unveiled in due course.