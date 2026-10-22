DAKAR: The World Health Organization was not told that Nigeria’s Ebola patient had traveled to Congo, the WHO’s representative in Nigeria said on Thursday, after Uganda said she had visited ⁠the country.

Nigeria’s government ⁠has said the country’s first Ebola case in more than a decade involved a Ugandan woman who had recently ⁠arrived from a trip there.

Uganda’s health ministry said the woman had traveled to Congo, where the outbreak was first declared in mid-May.

Pavel Ursu, the WHO representative, told an online press conference: “The information supplied to WHO did ⁠not ⁠include travel to another country (other than Uganda).”

Ursu added that the focus in Nigeria was now on containing the viral infection and that the patient remained hospitalized, with her biochemical markers improving.