ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan said on Friday that Islamabad is keen to increase its halal food, agricultural and textile exports to Maldives, and also boost cooperation with the South Asian country in the hospitality, textile and other sectors.

Khan was speaking at the closing session of the Pakistan–Maldives Business Forum, which was held in Islamabad on Friday on the occasion of the visit of Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu. The Maldives leader arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday for a three-day visit to hold talks with Pakistani leadership.

During their meeting on Thursday, Sharif and Muizzu agreed to increase bilateral trade from a meager $13 million to $200 million within two years. Speaking at the closing ceremony, Khan noted that Maldives is an “important market” for food supplies, health care products and construction inputs. He added that the country also has considerable demand for a wide range of goods and services to support its tourism and hospitality industry.

“As a major agriculture producer with a diverse manufacturing base, Pakistan, Excellency, is well placed to meet these requirements,” he said. “Our expertise is in offering quality rice, meat, halal food and processed agricultural products, serving both Maldivian households and the hospitality sector also.”

The Pakistani minister said that Islamabad can cater to Maldives’ health care needs by offering products in the pharmaceutical and medical equipment sector, noting that European countries buy surgical instruments from Pakistan in large quantities.

He described Pakistan’s textile sector as one of the country’s main economic exports, adding that Islamabad is really “proud” of the sector’s performance worldwide. Khan praised Maldives’ hospitality industry, noting that it was associated with high quality standards instead of price.

“And I’m sure our industry is looking toward how we can really exploit this,” he said. “How we can really contribute our products, which can be of those standards, compliances and to the specific certifications which your industry requires. Beyond trade in goods, Excellency, we are also seeing possibilities of tourism,” he added.

During his meeting with Sharif on Thursday, the Maldivian president invited Pakistani pharmaceutical manufacturers and health care providers to explore opportunities arising from the Maldives’ investments in hospitals and medical infrastructure.

He also encouraged construction and engineering companies to participate in housing, land reclamation and infrastructure projects.

The leaders also exchanged 20 cooperation agreements covering sectors including aviation, agriculture, health, tourism and maritime security. Muizzu’s visit to Pakistan is the first by a Maldivian president in 11 years, which coincided with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.