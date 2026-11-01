- The app temporarily displayed a nuclear alert for Kyiv and other areas
- The air force attributed the issue to 'enemy influence' and reassured the public not to panic
Ukraine’s Air Force said late on Sunday that the public air raid alert app had been hacked. The app for a short time showed Kyiv and other areas subject to a nuclear alert. But the abnormality later disappeared. “The air alert app appears to have been subjected to enemy influence,” the air force said on Telegram. “There is no radiation threat! Stay calm and follow our updates on our channel!”