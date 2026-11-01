The app temporarily displayed a nuclear alert for Kyiv and other areas

The air force attributed the issue to 'enemy influence' and reassured the public not to panic

Ukraine’s Air Force said ​late on Sunday that the public air raid alert app had ‌been hacked. The ‌app ​for ‌a ⁠short ​time showed ⁠Kyiv and other areas subject to a nuclear ⁠alert. But the ‌abnormality ‌later ​disappeared. “The ‌air alert ‌app appears to have been subjected to ‌enemy influence,” the air force ⁠said on ⁠Telegram. “There is no radiation threat! Stay calm and follow our updates on our channel!”