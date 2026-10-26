Sanctioned individuals are accused of torturing civilians.

Move is part of UK’s efforts to address Sudan’s ongoing conflict.

LONDON: Britain on Monday sanctioned 15 military commanders, militia leaders and security officials from both sides of Sudan’s conflict, accusing them of waging sexual violence, torture and attacks on civilians linked to the fall of ‌Al-Fashir. Those targeted ‌include commanders from the ‌Rapid Support Forces and Sudanese Armed Forces, as well as leaders of armed groups allied to the army, in what London said was its latest effort to hold perpetrators of abuses accountable. The ‌measures come ‌a year after the fall ‌of Al-Fashir, the North Darfur capital ‌that became a focal point of Sudan’s war, where civilians were subjected to a prolonged siege, ‌reported mass killings and widespread sexual violence. Britain said the action followed the publication of UK-funded research by the Center for Information Resilience, which documented what it described as systematic starvation and conflict-related sexual violence against civilians by both sides in the war. It pledged an additional £15 million ($20 million) in humanitarian and survivor support for Sudan.